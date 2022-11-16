JOHNSON CITY, Tenn. (WJHL) — It’s the time of year when organizations are helping those in need for the holidays, and an event in the Tri-Cities is helping the entire family, not just humans.

Food City came up with the idea to offer gift bags of food. Here’s the twist: These pre-packaged gift bags can be for either humans or pets.

Jason Johnson, store manager at the North State of Franklin Road Food City says, “Customers can come into the store and they can purchase a pre-packed gift bag, either for our friends or our pets in need. Those are $15 a piece. And they can put them in a bin when they leave the store and all of that product is donated to our local animal shelters and our local food banks.”

Food banks and animal shelters are at a critical point in the year when they need donations, and the drive makes it easy, and fun to choose the gift bag.

Johnson says, “Customers love it, our associates love it. And it’s just another way that the folks in our community can help each other out. And, really, we couldn’t do it without our loyal customers and our great associates. They are really what makes it all happen.”

The drive goes a long way to help everyone have a full table, or bowl.

“[Food banks and animal shelters have] always been very, very appreciative for any product that they receive. Especially this time of year, it can be very hard for food banks and animal shelters to get what they to take care of their folks and their pets. But they have always been very appreciative and it warms the heart.”

The Friends in Need and Pets in Need food drive goes thru Dec. 31. The food and pet bags are donated to the food bank or animal shelter nearest to the store.