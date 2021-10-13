Community Heroes: Cody Boring connects people to the past at Rocky Mount

You or your children have likely toured the Rocky Mount State Historic Site.

If you’re not familiar, Rocky Mount was the first capital of the Southwest Territory, before Tennessee became a state.

The site is well-tended by the state and the Rocky Mount Historical Association. The people there work hard to immerse visitors in life in the 1700s through interpretive stories.

Executive Director and CEO of the Rocky Mount Historical Association Cody Boring is committed to inspiring others to see the beauty that he sees in Rocky Mount.

“Rocky Mount is one of the few remaining territorial capitals that we have left in the United States,” he said. “So, maintaining that, preserving that for generations to come is something we are focused on constantly.”

And, Boring is constantly in awe of the place he helps preserve.

“I was just drawn to the beauty of what this place is,” he said. “Just being able to come into this place and being able to execute on things I’ve been taught over the years on business, is really something I’ve been able to come here and do.”

Live history is something visitors, many of them schoolchildren, can’t experience on a screen.

“With this day and age, you know it’s all about smartphones and tablets, so when you come to Rocky Mount, it’s actually going to be a way for you to be connected with how your forefathers would have lived, and how they would have lived with this earth,” Boring said.

And seeing living history helps visitors make a connection to the past.

“Getting to deal with the people and actually get to see the lightbulbs go off in peoples’ heads,” he said. “When you come out here, and learn something you’ve never learned before, and get to walk on the capital grounds and that lightbulb pops off in your head, that’s what makes it worth it for us here at the Association.”