This week’s Community Hero works every day to help dogs get in the best shape mentally and physically so they can find new homes. It’s not an easy job, but to his co-workers and the countless dogs he has helped save, his efforts are priceless.

Sammy Neal took a job at the Washington County Johnson City Animal Shelter when his construction job fell through. That was six years ago.

“I just love animals,” he said. “I give everything every day to the animals I work with.”

When Neal goes to work, his job takes him past the kennels where hopeful dogs wait to charm visitors, into an area not many people go: The isolation area where dogs are held when they first arrive to the shelter.

“Since I work in isolation, seeing all of the new dogs come in. I get to spend a little bit of time with them,” Neal said. “I play with them and stuff, and hopefully get them worked out of the where they are, like scared, nervous and stuff. And maybe I can work with them a little to get them out of it so they can get moved up to the main floor and people can adopt them.”

It’s the isolation area where Neal sees some dogs at their worst.

“You see a lot of aggression, you see a lot of timidness, a lot of shyness, and maybe a lot of hurt dogs, and maybe dogs that are totally scared,” he explained. “They won’t even hardly move. They’ll just stay in the corner and whimper. It breaks your heart just going in there and looking at it.”

Some of them are so sick that Neal doesn’t know if they will make it.

“We have some broken, broken animals come in, very sick animals coming in. Some of them are on the verge of dying so I can go back there and spend a little time with them before they actually die,” he said.

That heartbreak is balanced with joy when Neal says those dogs start to feel comfortable, get a good meal, and have positive human interaction.

“Get to know them and spend a little bit of time with them,” he said of some breeds that may be considered vicious. “It’ll change a lot once you get to know the dog instead of judging them by what people say and stuff.”

And when it’s time to send a dog home with its new family, Neal says it’s bittersweet, but it allows him to help the next dog. And there’s always a next dog.

“It’s a lot of joy, and sometimes I get cold chills knowing that dog has a home now, and it leaves a little space for us to bring a new one in, and hopefully we can get that one adopted out,” Neal said.