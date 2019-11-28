COMMUNITY HEROES: Washington County, TN man known for making family sacrifices to serve community

WASHINGTON COUNTY, Tenn. (WJHL) – Each Wednesday on ABC Tri-Cities, we introduce you to a person who makes our region a better place to live. We call them Community Heroes.

John Thomas was a combat medic in the Army. Now, he is a sergeant at Washington County-Johnson City EMS.

The person who nominated Thomas describers him as hardworking and honest. He is a father who sacrifices his time with his family to serve his community on night shift EMS.

Congratulations, John Thomas! You are this week’s community hero!

