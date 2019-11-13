COMMUNITY HEROES: Carter County woman’s hugs and contagious smile makes day better for those around her

CARTER COUNTY, Tenn. (WJHL) – Each week on ABC Tri-Cities, we introduce you to a person who makes our region a better place to live.

This week, we take you to Carter County, where one woman brings a smile to those around her.

Meet this week’s community hero, Edwa Clark, also known as Honey!

We live in a society where everyone is on the go, sometimes even forgetting to smell the roses, but for Honey, she tries to share what the world has to offer.

“She’s been an angel in our family for a longtime,” Helen Slagle, who is Honey’s sister-in-law.

Honey’s contagious smile and hugs are what brighten everyone’s day in Carter County, ever since she born.

“She just has all kinds of love for them and I think that’s the thing that impresses them the most is how much love she has for other people,” Slagle said.

Honey was born with down syndrome, and about 10 years ago was diagnosed with dementia. Today, her verbal skills are minimal but her warm presence keeps those around her going.

Robin Clark, who is Honey’s niece, said, “I’ve had a lot of people tell me at church that when she walks through that door, that it just lights up the church.”

“When she walks in, she’s always a huggin’. There’s not a stranger in her life.”

The Elizabethton native turned 64 years old in October.

“We just love knowing that she celebrated another birthday, and hoping that she’ll celebrate another,” Slage said.

Clark said, “Everybody’s just amazed at what a fighter she is.”

Her family believes she just broke a record and submitted a form to the Guinness World Records.

“We don’t know but we think that she might be about the oldest female living,” Clark said,” And we’re still waiting to hear back.

She sets an example of appreciating the little things, as we all sometimes tend to forget.

“She’s as close to a real angel as anybody will ever see,” Clark said.