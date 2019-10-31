COMMUNITY HEROES: Carter County school resource officer always serving others

CARTER COUNTY, Tenn. (WJHL) -Each week on ABC Tri-Cities we introduce you to a person who makes our region a better place to live.

David G. Munsey served in the Army for 22 years before becoming a Junior ROTC teacher at Tennessee High School. Now he is a school resource officer for Unaka High School and Hunter Elementary, during the school year.

We are told Munsey goes above and beyond to help everyone.

Mr. Munsey, thank you for your service and for helping those around you.

