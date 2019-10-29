October marks national month of breast cancer awareness, support

TRI-CITIES, Tenn. (WJHL) October marks National Breast Cancer Awareness Month, which serves as an opportunity educate and inform women and men across the country about the importance of early detection. It hopes to raise awareness about the disease that takes the lives of so many.

The American Cancer Society estimates that breast cancer death rates have dropped 40 percent from 1989 to 2016, which is largely attributed to increased awareness about early detection.

This means early detection has helped save hundreds of thousands of lives and it can continue to decrease the large amount of cancer deaths seen nationwide.

ACS says there will be about 268,000 new cases of breast cancer in women 2019 and about 2600 in men. Of those, it’s estimated over 40 thousand will die.

More specific information about breast cancer statistics through the ACS can be found here.

Doctors encourage women to begin mammograms and health screenings by age 40.