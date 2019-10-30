Area cities and towns shifting Halloween celebrations indoors due to weather

ERWIN/JOHNSON CITY, Tenn. (WJHL) – Many area cities and towns want to make sure Halloween is not rained out! They are moving celebrations indoors.

City and town officials are hoping this soggy weather does not put a damper on your child’s halloween, so they have improvised by moving the fun indoors for all the enjoy.

“The town hall, we’ve had lots of phones calls wanting to know what we’re going to do with our downtown trick-or-treating,” Town of Erwin communications specialist Jamie Rice said.

Trick-or-Treaters have to reason no fear a lack of candy this Halloween, as many activities are moving inside.

“We’re all looking at our forecast on our phones and the forecast kept getting worse, and worse, and worse,” Rice explained.

This year, Rice and her team have moved trick-or-treating to Unicoi County High School from 6 p.m. until 8 p.m.

“We’ve got about 30 different participants that are going to be set up there. We’ve got thousands of hotdogs and bags of caramel corn and s’mores and lots of candy to hand out,” Rice said. We called our partners up at the Unicoi County High School and they were more than willing to help us move the entire event there, and it’s dry and warm, so it’s the perfect place to have a safe Halloween.”

Johnson City officials are also making changes. They are hosting “Treat All Out” inside to the Memorial Park Community Center.

Johnson City Mayor Jenny Brock said, “Many businesses are going to be there, many organizations are going to come. We’ll be indoors. There will be activities for the kids to participate in as well.”

The event will be from 4 p.m. until 7 p.m.

“I had some employees come to me and say, ‘Mayor, we have to save Halloween because the weather is supposed to be so bad on Thursday night, we need to bring it indoors.” Mayor Brock said, “We have amazing employees. When they get their mind focused on something they just make it happen, and as we say, ‘We go all out.'”

News Channel 11 will also be at “Treat All Out” to hand out candy to the ghouls and goblins.