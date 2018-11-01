Community Hero for 10-31-18: Chris Weston

Sullivan County, TN - Sullivan County is where today's Community Hero calls home... but you're as likely to find him in the air as on the ground there.

Today we recognize Chris Weston.

Chris is a helicopter pilot for "Ballad One Air Transport".. and has served the Tri-Cities community for more than eight years.

His co-worker and friend, Greg Maddox, tells us Chris has been instrumental in saving lives for countless people in our community..by providing safe transport for patients in the Ballad health care system.

He calls Chris, "the ultimate team player."

And get this... not only is Chris a great asset to Ballad Health, he's a member of the Tennessee Army National Guard as a UH-60 Helicopter Pilot....serving our country in several overseas deployments. In fact, he's due another deployment in just months.

For his bravery and achievements, Chris has also been awarded the Air Medal by the military.

Congratulations Chris Weston.. you're this week's Community Hero.

If you know someone whose passion is to serve his or her country or community.. let us know.

We have a simple form you can fill out for your nominee here: https://www.wjhl.com/don-t-miss/honoring-our-community-heroes/988793768