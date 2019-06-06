COMMUNITY HERO: Braiden Hubbard Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. Braiden Hubbard - Community Hero 6/5/19 [ + - ]

JOHNSON CITY, Tenn. (WJHL) - This week's Tri-Cities Community Hero is a young man from Sulpher Springs who is already doing big things for our community.

19-year-old Braiden Hubbard was nominated by Jeana Sullivan after he graduated from Naval Boot Camp in March.

Sullivan says Hubbard is a Community Hero because of his willingness to serve his county, an honorable trait for a such a young man.

Congratulations to Braiden Hubbard, this week's ABC Tri-Cities Community Hero.

