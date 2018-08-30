Community Hero: Sgt. Kevin Pacific

HAYSI, VA (WJHL) - HAYSI, VA (WJHL) - Every week we honor a person in our community who goes above and beyond to make our region proud -- to provide a service -- to give back.

Community Hero, Sergeant Kevin Pacific, does it all from wherever the Army sends him.

Those who know him describe him as selfless, honest, and a friend to anyone who asks.

Sgt. Pacific entered the U.S. Army after graduating high school in Haysi, Virginia.

His wife, Samantha, says he travels home every year to stay connected to the community, no matter where the family is stationed.

Along with his service to the country, she says Sgt. Pacific volunteers with schools everywhere they go, to provide a good role model for kids and represent the values of their hometown of Haysi.

Samantha says her husband does as his mother, Lisa Stanley, taught him by upholding the traditions and morals of their home and community.

