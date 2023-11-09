BRISTOL, Va. (WJHL) – Winners were announced Wednesday night during the CMA Awards, and a local radio station snagged two awards of its own.

WXBQ’s morning show “Steve, Ben and Nikki” took home the title of Broadcast Personality of the Year for a Small Market. The trio had previously won the award in 2021.

WXBQ was also named the winner of the Small Market Radio Station of the Year by the CMAs. WXBQ was up against stations from Columbia, Missouri; South Bend, Indiana; Fayetteville, N.C. and Pensacola, Florida.

2023 marked WXBQ’s first time winning the station category award.