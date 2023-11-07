NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) — Get ready for the biggest night in country music with everything you need to know for the 57th Annual CMA Awards.
CMA Awards: Hosts
Country music superstar Luke Bryan and NFL legend Peyton Manning will host the 57th Annual CMA Awards. This is the second year in a row for the duo to take the stage.
CMA Awards: Nominees
CMA Entertainer of the Year nominees: Luke Combs, Chris Stapleton, Carrie Underwood, Morgan Wallen, and Lainey Wilson
Female Vocalist of the Year nominees: Kelsea Ballerini, Miranda Lambert, Ashley McBryde, Carly Pearce, and Lainey Wilson
Male Vocalist of the Year nominees: Luke Combs, Jelly Roll, Cody Johnson, Chris Stapleton, and Morgan Wallen
Album of the Year nominees: Ashley McBryde Presents: Lindeville – Ashley McBryde, Bell Bottom Country – Lainey Wilson, Gettin’ Old – Luke Combs, One Thing At A Time – Morgan Wallen, and Rolling Up the Welcome Mat – Kelsea Ballerini
New Artist of the Year nominees: Zach Bryan, Jelly Roll, Parker McCollum, Megan Maroney, and Hailey Whitters
Vocal Group of the Year nominees: Lady A, Little Big Town, Miland, Old Dominion, and Zac Brown Band
Vocal Duo of the Year nominees: Brooks & Dunn, Brothers Osborne, Dan + Shay, Maddie & Tae and, The War and Treaty
Musician of the Year nominees: Jenee Fleenor (Fiddle), Paul Franklin (Steel guitar), Rob McNelley (Guitar), Derek Wells (Guitar), and Charlie Worsham (Guitar)
Single of the Year nominees:
- “Fast Car” – Luke Combs
Producers: Luke Combs, Chip Matthews, Jonathan Singleton
Mix Engineer: Chip Matthews
- “Heart Like A Truck” – Lainey Wilson
Producer: Jay Joyce
Mix Engineers: Jason Hall, Jay Joyce
- “Need A Favor” – Jelly Roll
Producer: Austin Nivarel
Mix Engineer: Jeff Braun
- “Next Thing You Know” – Jordan Davis
Producer: Paul DiGiovanni
Mix Engineer: Jim Cooley
- “wait in the truck” – HARDY (feat. Lainey Wilson)
Producers: HARDY, Joey
Song of the Year nominees:
- “Fast Car”
Songwriter: Tracy Chapman
- “Heart Like A Truck”
Songwriters: Trannie Anderson, Dallas Wilson, Lainey Wilson
- “Next Thing You Know”
Songwriters: Jordan Davis, Greylan James, Chase McGill, Josh Osborne
- “Tennessee Orange”
Songwriters: David Fanning, Paul Jenkins, Megan Moroney, Ben Williams
- “wait in the truck”
Songwriters: Renee Blair, Michael Hardy, Hunter Phelps, Jordan Schmidt
Musical Event of the Year nominees:
- “Save Me” – Jelly Roll (with Lainey Wilson)
Producers: Zach Crowell, David Ray Stevens
- “She Had Me At Heads Carolina (Remix)” – Cole Swindell & Jo Dee Messina
Producer: Zach Crowell
- “Thank God” – Kane Brown (with Katelyn Brown)
Producer: Dann Huff
- “wait in the truck” – HARDY (feat. Lainey Wilson)
Producers: HARDY, Joey Moi, Jordan Schmidt, Derek Wells
- “We Don’t Fight Anymore” – Carly Pearce (featuring Chris Stapleton)
Producers: Shane McAnally, Josh Osborne, Carly Pearce
Music Video of the Year nominees:
- “Light On In The Kitchen” – Ashley McBryde
Director: Reid Long
- “Memory Lane” – Old Dominion
Directors: Mason Allen, Nicki Fletcher
- “Need A Favor” – Jelly Roll
Director: Patrick Tohill
- “Next Thing You Know” – Jordan Davis
Director: Running Bear
- “wait in the truck” – HARDY (feat. Lainey Wilson)
Director: Justin Clough
CMA Awards: Performances
Jelly Roll — a first-time performer at the awards show — will open the show with a performance of his song “Need a Favor.” He will return to the stage later in the night to perform “Love Can Build a Bridge” with K. Michelle.
Luke Bryan will take a break from presenting the show to perform a medley of some of his most popular hits, which include “Huntin’, Fishin’, and Lovin’ Every Day,” “That’s My Kind of Night,” “Play it Again” and “Country Girl (Shake it for Me).”
The “Tennessee Whiskey” singer and three-time nominee Chris Stapleton will take the stage to perform his new single “White Horse.” Meanwhile, Lainey Wilson, the most-nominated artist of the night, will perform her single “Wildflowers and Wild Horses.”
Female Vocalist and Album of the Year nominee Kelsea Ballerini will perform Rolling Up The Welcome Mat’s open-hearted “Leave Me Again.”
Reigning two-time Entertainer of the Year and four-time nominee this year Luke Combs will take the stage to perform his new single “Where the Wild Things Are.”
This year’s Vocal Duo of the Year nominee Dan + Shay will deliver powerful harmonies with their current hit single, “Save Me The Trouble.”
Three-time nominee this year Jordan Davis will perform “Next Thing You Know.”
Male Vocalist of the Year nominee Cody Johnson will perform his touching new love song, “The Painter.”
Three-time nominee this year Ashley McBryde will perform her warm and personal single “Light On In the Kitchen.”
The War And Treaty, a first-time nominee this year for Vocal Duo of the Year, will perform their impassioned single “That’s How Love Is Made.”
Fans can also expect stars to team up on stage for exciting collaborations. Tanya Tucker, one of the newest members of the Country Music Hall of Fame, will be joined by Little Big Town for a special performance of “Delta Dawn.”
There will also be a Jimmy Buffett Tribute to honor the recently passed songwriter, cultural force, and CMA Award winner. The performance is set to include Kenny Chesney, Mac McAnally, Alan Jackson, and Zac Brown Band.
For a full list of performances and collaborations, click here.
You can also check out special playlists from the CMA Awards for this year’s show, including on Apple Music, Spotify, Amazon Music, and more.
CMA Awards: How to watch
The 57th Annual CMA Awards will be held on Wednesday, Nov. 8 at Bridgestone Arena in Nashville and airs on ABC at 7 p.m. CT.
News Channel 11’s sister station News 2 has you covered beginning with live red-carpet arrivals on WKRN.com.