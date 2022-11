NASHVILLE, Tenn. (NEXSTAR) – A look at some of the biggest moments from the 56th Annual CMA Awards as the stars shine for Country Music’s Biggest Night™ in Nashville, Tennessee.

NASHVILLE, TENNESSEE – NOVEMBER 09: Luke Bryan performs onstage at The 56th Annual CMA Awards at Bridgestone Arena on November 09, 2022 in Nashville, Tennessee. (Photo by Michael Loccisano/Getty Images)

NASHVILLE, TENNESSEE – NOVEMBER 09: Lainey Wilson accepts the Lainey Wilson award onstage at The 56th Annual CMA Awards at Bridgestone Arena on November 09, 2022 in Nashville, Tennessee. (Photo by Michael Loccisano/Getty Images)

NASHVILLE, TENNESSEE – NOVEMBER 09: (L-R) Kelly Clarkson, Kelsea Ballerini and Carly Pearce perform onstage at The 56th Annual CMA Awards at Bridgestone Arena on November 09, 2022 in Nashville, Tennessee. (Photo by Michael Loccisano/Getty Images)

NASHVILLE, TENNESSEE – NOVEMBER 09: Luke Combs accepts the Album of the Year award for “Growin’ Up” onstage at The 56th Annual CMA Awards at Bridgestone Arena on November 09, 2022 in Nashville, Tennessee. (Photo by Michael Loccisano/Getty Images)

NASHVILLE, TENNESSEE – NOVEMBER 09: HARDY performs onstage at The 56th Annual CMA Awards at Bridgestone Arena on November 09, 2022 in Nashville, Tennessee. (Photo by Michael Loccisano/Getty Images)

NASHVILLE, TENNESSEE – NOVEMBER 09: Carly Pearce performs onstage at The 56th Annual CMA Awards at Bridgestone Arena on November 09, 2022 in Nashville, Tennessee. (Photo by Michael Loccisano/Getty Images)

NASHVILLE, TENNESSEE – NOVEMBER 09: Wynonna Judd speaks onstage at The 56th Annual CMA Awards at Bridgestone Arena on November 09, 2022 in Nashville, Tennessee. (Photo by Michael Loccisano/Getty Images)

NASHVILLE, TENNESSEE – NOVEMBER 09: Cody Johnson performs onstage at The 56th Annual CMA Awards at Bridgestone Arena on November 09, 2022 in Nashville, Tennessee. (Photo by Michael Loccisano/Getty Images)

NASHVILLE, TENNESSEE – NOVEMBER 09: (L-R) John Osborne, Pillbox Patti, Ashley McBryde, Brandy Clark and Caylee Hammack perform onstage at The 56th Annual CMA Awards at Bridgestone Arena on November 09, 2022 in Nashville, Tennessee. (Photo by Michael Loccisano/Getty Images)

Carrie Underwood, Reba McEntire and Miranda Lambert perform onstage at The 56th Annual CMA Awards at Bridgestone Arena on November 09, 2022 in Nashville, Tennessee. (Photo by Michael Loccisano/Getty Images)

NASHVILLE, TENNESSEE – NOVEMBER 09: Vocal Duo of the Year winners T.J. Osborne and John Osborne of Brothers Osborne pose in the press room during The 56th Annual CMA Awards at Bridgestone Arena on November 09, 2022 in Nashville, Tennessee. (Photo by Jason Kempin/Getty Images)

NASHVILLE, TENNESSEE – NOVEMBER 09: Marcus King and Zac Brown of the Zac Brown Band perform onstage at The 56th Annual CMA Awards at Bridgestone Arena on November 09, 2022 in Nashville, Tennessee. (Photo by Michael Loccisano/Getty Images)

NASHVILLE, TENNESSEE – NOVEMBER 09: Hosts Peyton Manning and Luke Bryan speak onstage at The 56th Annual CMA Awards at Bridgestone Arena on November 09, 2022 in Nashville, Tennessee. (Photo by Michael Loccisano/Getty Images)

NASHVILLE, TENNESSEE – NOVEMBER 09: Miranda Lambert performs onstage at The 56th Annual CMA Awards at Bridgestone Arena on November 09, 2022 in Nashville, Tennessee. (Photo by Michael Loccisano/Getty Images)

NASHVILLE, TENNESSEE – NOVEMBER 09: Thomas Rhett and Katy Perry perform onstage at The 56th Annual CMA Awards at Bridgestone Arena on November 09, 2022 in Nashville, Tennessee. (Photo by Michael Loccisano/Getty Images)

NASHVILLE, TENNESSEE – NOVEMBER 09: (L-R) Cody Johnson, Trent Willmon and Jack Clarke accept the Single of the Year award for “’Til You Can’t” onstage at The 56th Annual CMA Awards at Bridgestone Arena on November 09, 2022 in Nashville, Tennessee. (Photo by Michael Loccisano/Getty Images)

NASHVILLE, TENNESSEE – NOVEMBER 09: Carrie Underwood performs onstage at The 56th Annual CMA Awards at Bridgestone Arena on November 09, 2022 in Nashville, Tennessee. (Photo by Michael Loccisano/Getty Images)

