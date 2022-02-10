BRISTOL, Va. (WJHL) — The Virginia Department of Environmental Quality has launched a web page regarding the odor issues associated with the Bristol, Virginia landfill.

The new page includes information on odor management plans, environmental reports and monitoring, and compliance issues.

The city already has its own web page dedicated to the landfill issue and so does the City of Bristol, Tennessee.

The DEQ says it continues to work with the City of Bristol, Virginia, Environmental Protection Agency, and other stakeholders to find solutions to the odor issues.