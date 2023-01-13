RICHMOND, Va. (WJHL) — Virginia’s attorney general has filed a lawsuit against the City of Bristol, Virginia over the city’s landfill.

Attorney General Jason Miyares filed the suit Friday on behalf of the state Department of Environmental Quality, Waste Management Board, and Air Pollution Control Board.

According to a release, the lawsuit seeks injunctive relief and civil penalties for violating the state’s environmental laws and regulations at the landfill.

