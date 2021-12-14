Sullivan County Commission approves $20K for Bristol air purifier program

BLOUNTVILLE, Tenn. (WJHL) — Sullivan County commissioners approved donating up to $20,000 to a United Way program for supplying air purifiers to residents affected by odors coming from the Bristol, Virginia landfill.

The money will go to United Way of Bristol, which is providing air purifiers to “low-moderate income” residents of Bristol, Tennessee.

In the same resolution, the county commission also called on the City of Bristol, Virginia to resolve the ongoing landfill problems and announced support for Bristol, Tennessee’s efforts to address the issue. The City of Bristol, Tennessee has cleared the way for legal action over the landfill.

More information about the air purifier assistance program is posted online on United Way’s website.