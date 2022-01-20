State lawmakers make moves to address Bristol, Va. landfill issues

RICHMOND, Va. (WJHL) – On Thursday, Virginia Senator Todd Pillion and Deputy Majority Leader Delegate Israel O’Quinn laid out their plan to continue addressing the Bristol, Virginia Landfill issue.

According to the release, officials have introduced a budget amendment that will give the Virginia Department of Environmental Quality the proper tools to implement a long-term plan and immediate access to engage in emergency assistance to the landfill.

Pillion and O’Quinn also released a joint statement, saying that the Bristol, Va. Landfill needs further attention if the problem is going to be solved.

“We are committed to working with the City of Bristol to implement effective and efficient solutions at the city-owned landfill. Everyone can agree that, despite ongoing efforts to address the problems, more assistance is needed.”

O’Quinn also introduced the Virginia Energy Innovation Act, which would allow the capture of methane to be logged and tracked inside of a natural gas company’s portfolio. O’Quinn believes this addition will incentivize the capture of biogas emitted from the landfill.

The two officially met with the Director of the Virginia Department of Environmental Quality Michael Rolband, briefing the newly hired director on just his third day on the job.

“We wanted to immediately brief him on the matter and express our desire for the Commonwealth to provide as much assistance as possible, in coordination and cooperation with the City of Bristol and any federal, state or local agency,” the two stated.