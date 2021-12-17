Results of Bristol, Va. landfill public health assessment released

BRISTOL, Va. (WJHL) — Officials have released the results of a public health assessment on the airborne emissions coming from the Bristol, Virginia landfill.

The assessment was conducted by Green Toxicology for the City of Bristol, Tennessee in response to odors impacting communities on both sides of the state line.

According to the report, air samples taken at and around the landfill had elevated levels of benzene, but were “otherwise typical of ambient air in similar small cities in the U.S.”

“Our conservatively estimated benzene concentration in some neighborhoods close to the landfill are within health-based benchmarks established by the Virginia DEQ and U.S. EPA, but are indeed elevated relative to typical ambient air in small U.S. cities,” the report states.

The assessment acknowledged that the landfill’s odors may be harmful to people’s sense of well-being and quality of life and induce headaches, nausea, and other symptoms. However, assessors concluded that there does not appear to be sufficient levels of pollutants to constitute health hazards.

“Odors aside, it does not appear that potentially hazardous air pollutants are present at sufficient concentration in Bristol, TN neighborhood air to constitute health-hazards; although the measured concentration of benzene do range up to fifteen times higher than typical long-term averages for small cities in the U.S. In Bristol, VA nearer to the landfill, the measured concentrations (which are all short-term) may be up to seven times higher still.” Green Toxicology LLC

Click here to read the full report.