BRISTOL, Va. (WJHL) — A panel of experts recommends the City of Bristol, Virginia “strongly consider” stopping waste disposal operations at the city’s landfill while actions are taken to mitigate odors coming from the facility.

The Virginia Department of Environmental Quality on Monday released the panel’s final report regarding the odor problems at the landfill. The DEQ had assembled the panel, which met with city officials and engineers in March to discuss the landfill.

The panel recommended several actions to minimize the odors, including the construction of a sidewall odor mitigation system around the landfill, improving the performance of existing gas extraction wells, and installing a temporary geosynthetic cover over the landfill.

In its report, the panel also urged the city to stop using the landfill while odor mitigation measures were underway.

“Continuing Landfill operations while implementing the proposed remedial actions is problematic,” the report states. “Limiting operations to the northern end of the Landfill while addressing the ETLF (Elevated Temperature Landfill) condition in the southern area of the Landfill is not recommended.”

“The City should strongly consider a cessation of waste disposal operations at the Landfill due to incompatibility of operations with the necessary odor mitigation and ETLF remedial strategy. Short term waste filling operations to shape the surface of the Landfill for the placement of the interim geomembrane cover must be carefully coordinated with engineers working on remedial actions.”

The panel believes the city landfill is exhibiting early signs of elevated temperatures, characterized by temperatures above 131 degrees Fahrenheit. This is linked to the release of odors, the panel said.

“ETLFs are characterized by low methane content in the landfill gas, high leachate production rates, leachate with elevated concentrations of organic compounds, production of odoriferous gas, rapid settlement, and self-propagating reactions that generate heat,” the report states. “This condition has the potential to worsen unless prompt (immediate) action is taken.”

