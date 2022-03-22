BRISTOL, Va. (WJHL) — A panel of experts that was formed to address issues with the Bristol, Virginia landfill has concluded two days of meetings and a final report of the panel’s recommendations is expected by the end of next month.

The Virginia Department of Environmental Quality (DEQ), which organized and funded the panel, announced Tuesday that the group of 10 experts from across the country had concluded meetings with city officials and their consulting engineers regarding the landfill’s history, construction, operating procedures, and efforts taken to date to mitigate odors coming from the facility.

The panel was tasked with recommending a course of action for mitigating the landfill’s stench, which has impacted Bristol residents on both sides of the state line. The experts also evaluated the feasibility of keeping the landfill open or closing it.

The DEQ says a technical report consolidating the panel’s recommendations will be complete by the end of April. It will be sent to city officials and posted on the DEQ’s website.

The DEQ has created a special web page dedicated to the Bristol, Virginia landfill.