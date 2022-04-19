BRISTOL, Va. (WJHL) — City leaders in Bristol, Tennessee submitted a public records request in January to gain access to documents regarding the Bristol, Virginia Landfill. However, those key documents have not yet been made available, prompting a judge to set a deadline for Bristol, Virginia to comply.

Bristol, Tennessee’s city attorney announced in a statement Monday that a court hearing was held on April 13 to address the Freedom of Information Act (FOIA) request.

Following the hearing, Bristol, Virginia was ordered by the court to provide “certain documents” related to the landfill to its sister city by Wednesday, April 20. All of the remaining documents requested must be provided to Bristol, Tennessee by May 25, according to the statement.

The landfill has been at the center of continued frustration in both cities, with residents on either side of State Street complaining that the odor coming from it has negatively impacted their lives.

In March, an expert panel organized by the Virginia Department of Environmental Quality (DEQ) met in Bristol, Virginia and made recommendations for a course of action to rectify the issues regarding the landfill. A technical report including the findings and recommendations made by that panel is expected to be sent to Bristol, Virginia leaders and posted on the DEQ’s website by the end of April.