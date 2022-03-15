BRISTOL, Va. (WJHL) – Residents of Bristol, Virginia who are anxious to see change regarding the city’s landfill have reached out to the Virginia Department of Environmental Quality (DEQ) to request that they be involved in the decision-making process.

A letter from HOPE for Bristol, a volunteer organization formed last year to bring relief and awareness to the landfill issue, asks that DEQ Director Michael Rolband create more opportunities for “meaningful involvement” by the community. The DEQ announced on March 1, the same day HAZMAT crews responded to an overflow at the landfill, that an expert panel had been formed to address the concerns surrounding the landfill and help the city mitigate the problems.

HOPE for Bristol cited sections of the Virginia Code requiring the state to promote “the fair treatment and meaningful involvement of every person” of anyone affected in the process of implementing and enforcing environmental policy. The letter calls attention to the phrasing within the law that requires the Commonwealth to seek out the participation and input of community members who are impacted by decisions related to their health and environment.

The organization asked that the DEQ take the following steps to grant meaningful involvement for the community:

March 21 – 22, 2022 Expert Panel:

a. We request that these work sessions be open to public observation in a location

that is accessible to affected community members.



b. We recommend the use of videocast (livestream) of the panel meetings for

observation by the public.



c. We request the opportunity for members of the public to express relevant

concerns to the convened panel in the form of a public comment session. To

accommodate as many community members as possible, we recommend that

such a session be held in the evening hours and that individual comments be

limited to 3 minutes per person. This step is crucial to improving outcomes for

affected residents, as engineering recommendations can vary greatly depending

on the objectives presented by stakeholders. Currently, residents are key

stakeholders in this pollution issue but lack a voice in the process.

April 2022 Reports to and from the Expert Panel:

a. We request the opportunity to review all reports to and from the expert panel in

a timely manner. The Topics of Interest Page on the DEQ website was an

excellent step to improve communication to residents. The posting of said

reports on the Topics of Interest page within 48 hours of their receipt by DEQ

staff should allow the public opportunity for continued observation of the

proposed activities at the Bristol VA Landfill.



b. We request the opportunity for community members to submit public comment

to DEQ concerning the proposals in these reports.

April/May 2022 Consent Order:

a. Affected residents desire meaningful involvement in the determination of steps

that will be included in the upcoming consent orders, as we are key stakeholders

in the plan outlined therein. We request a way to voice concerns during the full

cycle of decision-making in a way that will lead to better outcomes for our

community.

Future work sessions and meetings between DEQ staff, City of Bristol VA, and Bristol VA Landfill consultants:

a. For the past 15 months, affected residents have been excluded from the weekly

meetings between DEQ staff, City of Bristol VA, and the Bristol VA Landfill

consultants. This has adversely impacted our access to information about key

decisions about the landfill. We request the opportunity for public observation

of future work sessions and meetings. When such meetings are held via

teleconference, an option to listen-in on such meetings through phone or video

would be suitable.

In the letter, the organization claims that some of the adverse effects of the odor and emissions from the Bristol, Va. Landfill include nausea, vomiting, difficulty breathing, headaches, nosebleeds and other ailments.

You can read the full letter requesting meaningful involvement for the community below:

The leadership of HOPE for Bristol also thanked Rolband for his attention to the landfill issues so far.