BRISTOL, Va. (WJHL) – Residents of Bristol, Virginia who are anxious to see change regarding the city’s landfill have reached out to the Virginia Department of Environmental Quality (DEQ) to request that they be involved in the decision-making process.
A letter from HOPE for Bristol, a volunteer organization formed last year to bring relief and awareness to the landfill issue, asks that DEQ Director Michael Rolband create more opportunities for “meaningful involvement” by the community. The DEQ announced on March 1, the same day HAZMAT crews responded to an overflow at the landfill, that an expert panel had been formed to address the concerns surrounding the landfill and help the city mitigate the problems.
HOPE for Bristol cited sections of the Virginia Code requiring the state to promote “the fair treatment and meaningful involvement of every person” of anyone affected in the process of implementing and enforcing environmental policy. The letter calls attention to the phrasing within the law that requires the Commonwealth to seek out the participation and input of community members who are impacted by decisions related to their health and environment.
The organization asked that the DEQ take the following steps to grant meaningful involvement for the community:
- March 21 – 22, 2022 Expert Panel:
a. We request that these work sessions be open to public observation in a location
that is accessible to affected community members.
b. We recommend the use of videocast (livestream) of the panel meetings for
observation by the public.
c. We request the opportunity for members of the public to express relevant
concerns to the convened panel in the form of a public comment session. To
accommodate as many community members as possible, we recommend that
such a session be held in the evening hours and that individual comments be
limited to 3 minutes per person. This step is crucial to improving outcomes for
affected residents, as engineering recommendations can vary greatly depending
on the objectives presented by stakeholders. Currently, residents are key
stakeholders in this pollution issue but lack a voice in the process.
- April 2022 Reports to and from the Expert Panel:
a. We request the opportunity to review all reports to and from the expert panel in
a timely manner. The Topics of Interest Page on the DEQ website was an
excellent step to improve communication to residents. The posting of said
reports on the Topics of Interest page within 48 hours of their receipt by DEQ
staff should allow the public opportunity for continued observation of the
proposed activities at the Bristol VA Landfill.
b. We request the opportunity for community members to submit public comment
to DEQ concerning the proposals in these reports.
- April/May 2022 Consent Order:
a. Affected residents desire meaningful involvement in the determination of steps
that will be included in the upcoming consent orders, as we are key stakeholders
in the plan outlined therein. We request a way to voice concerns during the full
cycle of decision-making in a way that will lead to better outcomes for our
community.
- Future work sessions and meetings between DEQ staff, City of Bristol VA, and Bristol VA Landfill consultants:
a. For the past 15 months, affected residents have been excluded from the weekly
meetings between DEQ staff, City of Bristol VA, and the Bristol VA Landfill
consultants. This has adversely impacted our access to information about key
decisions about the landfill. We request the opportunity for public observation
of future work sessions and meetings. When such meetings are held via
teleconference, an option to listen-in on such meetings through phone or video
would be suitable.
In the letter, the organization claims that some of the adverse effects of the odor and emissions from the Bristol, Va. Landfill include nausea, vomiting, difficulty breathing, headaches, nosebleeds and other ailments.
You can read the full letter requesting meaningful involvement for the community below:
The leadership of HOPE for Bristol also thanked Rolband for his attention to the landfill issues so far.