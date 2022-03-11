BRISTOL, Va. (WJHL) – The Environmental Protection Agency has responded to Bristol, Virginia’s city manager’s request for help in stopping the odor being emitted from the city’s landfill.

City Manager Randall Eads sent a letter to the agency in January, urging them to take a more active role in the situation. Eads said in the letter that city officials had refrained from contacting federal agencies until they had exhausted all avenues. He also outlined several past suggestions that when implemented have not provided relief such as doubling the number of gas wells in the landfill.

The agency said after reviewing air monitoring and sampling data reports they decided to not provide assistance through the EPA’s Superfund program. The Superfund program, according to the agency, is a fund that is used to clean contaminated sites.

However, the agency said it will continue to monitor the data to see if long-term exposure could in fact negatively affect people’s health.

Bill Sorah, city manager of Bristol, Tennesee, which has also been impacted by the landfill’s odor, also wrote a letter to the EPA and Virginia Department of Environmental Quality asking the agencies whether it was “appropriate” to continue operations at the landfill.