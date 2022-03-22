BRISTOL, Va. (WJHL) – The Virginia Department of Environmental Quality (DEQ) has responded to a Bristol, Virginia organization’s request to be involved in the decision-making process related to the city’s landfill.

HOPE for Bristol penned a letter to DEQ director Michael Rolband on March 15, asking to be granted “meaningful involvement” ahead of the arrival of the DEQ’s expert panel in Bristol. Meaningful involvement by the organization’s request would include making all expert panel meetings open to the public and live-streamed, as well as allowing HOPE for Bristol to review all reports and findings on the landfill.

You can read the full letter to Rolband, including the request for meaningful involvement, below:

In a response to the request, Rolband thanked the organization for reaching out for the continued interest in a solution to the odor and concerns stemming from the Bristol, Va. Landfill.

“We are taking this issue very seriously and engaging outside resources to assist the Facility in working through this problem,” Rolband wrote.

According to Rolband, the DEQ is using outside contractual work through the Virginia Polytechnic Institute and Virginia Tech University to help find solutions. Rolband described the contract work as “outside the scope of DEQ’s normal permitting and enforcement authorities and activities.”

As such, Rolband wrote that the meeting of the expert panel is not required to be open to the public. In addition, Rolband said the panel has a limited time of two days to study, review and meet on the landfill findings. During that time, the experts must also attempt to determine practical options for resolving the issues.

However, the letter states that the expert panel’s final report will be available to the public after being given to the landfill and the DEQ. That report will be posted on the DEQ website “as soon as possible,” Rolband wrote.

As you indicate, there are pending enforcement actions related to the Facility. At this time, DEQ’s priority is to help the Facility, and thereby the community, find technical and practical solutions to address the Facility’s issues, as well as potential funding to implement these solutions. Whatever next steps DEQ takes within its regulatory purview, whether they are part of an enforcement or permitting action, we plan to include opportunities for meaningful public engagement. Michael Rolband, Director of the Virginia Department of Environmental Quality

Rolband stated in the letter that he hopes to continue an “open and engaging working relationship” as the DEQ seeks to help Bristol residents find relief from the odor.

“To that end, I am asking Jeff Hurst, Regional Director for DEQ’s Southwest Regional Office to establish a schedule to periodically meet with you,” Rolband wrote to Becky Evenden, Secretary of HOPE for Bristol. Rolband also wrote that he has asked other members of the DEQ Office of Environmental Justice to meet and work with HOPE for Bristol leadership.

You can read Rolband’s full letter to the organization below:

The DEQ’s expert panel’s meetings on the landfill began Monday.