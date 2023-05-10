BRISTOL, Va. (WJHL) — On Wednesday, Bristol, Virginia Mayor Neal Osborne shared a letter written to President Joe Biden requesting federal funding due to the city’s landfill issues.

In the letter, a constrained budget, costly equipment and poverty rates are factors that contributed to the federal funding request.

“As a City of 17,000 people, with a 22% poverty rate and a median household income of $38,000, this is a situation that requires assistance,” stated Osborne.

On Tuesday, the Bristol, Virginia City Council approved a series of tax and fee increases as part of the 2023-24 budget, including a vote approving the solid waste fee from $33 to $60 per month.

The full letter can be read below.