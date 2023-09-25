BRISTOL, Va. (WJHL) — Bristol, Virginia city council members will consider posting a landfill director position at their meeting Tuesday night.

The director would oversee the operations of the city’s new contract with the Eco-Safe Landfill in Blountville.

City mayor Neal Osborne said the discussion follows years of not having the proper staffing for a large department like Public Works.

“Well, I generally think it’s a good move,” said Osborne. “This kind of takes the weight off of our public works department. It allows our public works department to focus on not only our trash and brush pick up, but also our street maintenance which is super important.”

The city’s landfill has been closed for over a year. The facility closed after citizens complained of the powerful smell coming from the site, and the city faced a string of legal battles related to the landfill.

Osborne said a court order has also required them to create a separate project manager position to deal with projects related to the landfill.

“We’re looking at how to better run public works, how to better run the projects at the landfill,” said Osborne. “Having the appropriate staff, appropriate team in place, is how you do that.”

Specific qualifications of the landfill director will be set by their human resources, but Osborne said they would like to have an applicant who has previous experience managing a landfill and has a degree in engineering or a public works-related field.

The salary range would be set at the meeting Tuesday night and, if approved, the listing for the job would open.