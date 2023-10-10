BRISTOL, Va. (WJHL) — The City of Bristol, Virginia is searching for its next Solid Waste Director. According to Mayor Neal Osborne, the person hired for this position will serve as the director of the now-closed Bristol, Va. Landfill, helping to oversee the remaining work yet to be done to fully decommission the site.

The City’s website states the position has a salary ranging from $81,312 – $140,356. Along with managing all solid waste collection and operations within the city, the new director will work with outside consultants to oversee construction and remediation efforts in order to maintain compliance with state and federal regulations.

The Solid Waste Director will report directly to the city manager and be the lead oversight for the operations of the city’s new contract with the Eco-Safe Landfill in Blountville.

The job posting online said the applicant must have a Professional Engineer designation, must be registered in the Commonwealth of Virginia or be able to secure registration within the first six months of employment. A number of additional certifications will be required, as well, within 12 months of employment.

Those interested in more information or applying can visit Bristolva.org.