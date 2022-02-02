Bristol, Virginia has not fulfilled records request by Bristol, Tenn.

BRISTOL, Tenn. (WJHL) — Bristol, Tennessee leaders say the City of Bristol, Virginia has not handed over documents requested about the city’s landfill.

At Tuesday night’s City Council meeting, Bristol, Tennessee City Manager Bill Sorah said his office filed a records request with Bristol, Virginia on Jan. 11. He requested documents related to Bristol, Virginia’s landfill operations dating back to 2016.

Sorah said the city did not meet its initial five-day deadline or a seven-day extension and is waiting to hear from Bristol, Virginia on the status of the request.

Bristol, Tennessee officials declined to provide further comment Wednesday due to the potential for future litigation.