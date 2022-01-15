Bristol, Virginia enlists internationally recognized landfill expert to tackle odors, emissions

BRISTOL, Va. (WJHL) – City administrators have enlisted the help of a nationally-recognized landfill expert in the hopes of moving one step closer to an odor-free experience for those living near the Bristol, Virginia landfill.

According to a letter released by the Randall Eads, city manager for Bristol, Virginia, Dr. Craig Benson will evaluate the city’s landfill during the week of Jan. 17 as weather permits. Dr. Benson has previously served as a consultant for other landfills in crisis, the letter says, such as the Bridgeton, Missouri quarry landfill and Hillside, Illinois quarry landfill.

The letter says Dr. Benson is the former Dean of Engineering for the University of Virginia and Professor Emeritus at the University of Wisconsin-Madison. Benson is also a member of the National Academy of Engineering, National Academy of Inventors and a fellow in the American Association for the Advancement of Science.

Dr. Benson’s background is also studded with expertise in multiple types of waste disposal and management:

Municipal Solid Waste

Hazardous Waste

Coal Combustion Residuals

Mining Waste

Low-Level Radioactive Waste

Mixed Radioactive Waste

Uranium Mill Tailings

Bauxite Residuals

Officials hope to tap Dr. Benson’s experience in an assessment provided to the City Council and public once complete.