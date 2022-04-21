BRISTOL, Va. (WJHL) – The City of Bristol, Virginia has produced documents regarding findings on the city’s landfill and sent them to the City of Bristol, Tennessee.

A statement issued by Danielle Smith, the city attorney for Bristol, Tennessee, says that the documents were provided after a hearing, during which the court ordered some documents be made available by Thursday. The court also ordered that the remaining documents be provided to Bristol, Tenn. by May 25.

Smith stated that the documents provided Thursday are “being reviewed to determine whether Bristol Virginia has complied.”

“It is unfortunate that a lawsuit had to be filed to force Bristol, Virginia to provide these documents, which should be helpful in understanding the issues at the landfill.” Danielle Smith, city attorney for the City of Bristol, Tenn.

Bristol, Tenn. submitted its public records request for the documents in January 2022. The landfill has been a source of frustration for both cities and their residents, which led the Virginia Department of Environmental Quality (DEQ) to form an expert panel to create recommendations on how to rectify the odor emitting from the site.

Those findings are expected to be sent to Bristol, Va. city leaders and posted to the DEQ’s website by the end of April.