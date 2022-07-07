BRISTOL, Va. (WJHL) — Bristol, Virginia has published its plan of action regarding the future of the city’s problematic landfill.

The plan, developed by SCS Engineers, incorporates the recommendations of an expert panel formed by the Department of Environmental Quality. The panel recommended the city “strongly consider” closing the facility.

Last week, the City Council agreed to a preliminary injunction that called for the city to stop waste disposal at the facility by Sept. 12.

Odors emanating from the landfill have caused problems for residents on both sides of the state line, prompting Bristol, Tennessee to file a lawsuit against Bristol, Virginia before the two cities reached an agreement on the facility’s closure.