BRISTOL, Va. (WJHL) — Bristol, Virginia leaders approved $300,000 on Tuesday night to expand the landfill’s gas well system.

For months, residents have complained of a nearly city-wide odor from the landfill, with lawmakers pushing for it to be shut down.

A landfill expert earlier this month presented a report detailing recommendations for Bristol, Virginia leaders moving forward. That report suggested it could be as late as the summer of 2023 before community members notice a relief from the reek.

Bristol leaders as well as state and federal lawmakers in both Tennessee and Virginia have requested federal assistance regarding the landfill debacle.

Numerous organizations and agencies have made air purifier assistance available for neighbors affected by the smell; though, a public health assessment in late 2021 determined the landfill does not pose any health risks for the community.