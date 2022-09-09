BRISTOL, Va. (WJHL) — Friday marks the last day to dump waste at the Bristol, Virginia Landfill.

The landfill’s closure follows months of complaints from Bristol residents regarding a stench that drifted from the location and throughout residential areas.

Bristol Virginia City Manager Randy Eads issued a statement Friday morning that stressed city leaders continue to work toward a solution aimed at alleviating the smell.

“There are additional steps that must occur to mitigate any residual odors in the safest and most environmentally friendly manner possible,” he said.

In an earlier timeline established in June, city officials had made it a goal to have the site closed by Sept. 12.

The landfill accepted waste from various parts of Southwest Virginia. Smyth County Administrator Shawn Utt previously revealed that the county board of directors voted to send its trash to a site in Blountville — 12 miles farther from the Bristol landfill.