ABINGDON, Va. (WJHL) – Representatives of Bristol, Tennessee and Bristol, Virginia met in federal court on Tuesday to discuss the terms of a settlement that could close the Bristol, Virginia landfill for good, but a decision is waiting on input from the Environmental Protection Agency (EPA).

Attorneys for both cities spoke with Judge James P. Jones and said that their respective governments approved the previously-submitted proposal for a $300,000 payment and multiple mitigation steps surrounding the landfill before a complete closure. During public comment, however, HOPE for Bristol president Joel Kellogg told the court that he thought the settlement didn’t provide enough for citizens in the area.

“We had to come out and enter into the public record our concerns,” Kellogg said in an interview while the court was in recess. “That this landfill needs to be monitored for at least the next 50 years.”

Judge Jones opted to delay judgement on the matter on procedural grounds since the court requires comment by relevant federal agencies before approving a settlement. Representatives of both cities said the EPA was aware of the city’s progress surrounding the landfill but has not yet weighed in on the lawsuit.

Representatives of both Bristols must submit the matter to the EPA and Department of Justice for comment and if a 45-day period goes by without any input, then Judge Jones said the court will rule on the settlement with the facts available.