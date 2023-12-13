BRISTOL, Va. (WJHL) — Bristol, Virginia has hired a director of solid waste.

According to the city, Laura Socia will assume the role.

Socia comes from Dominion Energy where she worked in the environmental compliance department.

She will be tasked with overseeing the remaining work to fully close the city’s troubled landfill.

“She brings a wide berth of knowledge and experience for the private sector,” Mayor Neal Osborne said. “You know, she’s worked for the Commonwealth of Virginia in the past and you know, she is eminently qualified and we’re really lucky to have found her and hired her and I’m very excited for her to get to work at the 2nd of January.”

In addition to overseeing the landfill, Socia will also oversee the city’s contract with the Eco-Safe Landfill in Blountville.