BRISTOL, Va. (WJHL) — Bristol, Virginia has activated the city’s hazardous materials team in response to an overflow of water at the city landfill.

According to a release from the city, city staff noticed the overflow earlier Tuesday near the eastern portion of the landfill and called the fire department to review the site and determine if there was any soil or water contamination.

After reviewing the site, it was decided to activate the city’s hazmat team and seek assistance from the Virginia Department of Emergency Management for a cleanup contractor.

According to the release, city staff are still evaluating the situation and will provide an update once hazmat and other inspectors review the site.