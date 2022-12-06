BRISTOL, Va. (WJHL) – Two key elements of the prescription to fix the intrusive odors emanating from the Bristol, Virginia Landfill were set into motion Tuesday morning by a city council vote.

The Bristol, Virginia City Council met to discuss awarding two bids to engineering firm SCS Field Services for the construction of a sidewall odor mitigation system and landfill gas operation, monitoring and maintenance.

The landfill’s sidewalls, located on the edges of the quarry-style landfill, are believed to be a primary source of the escaping gases that have descended upon much of Bristol, according to the findings of the Virginia Department of Environmental Quality expert panel report back in April.

Officials believe gases are escaping through “chimneys” in the sidewall. The city hopes the sidewall odor mitigation system can stop much of that gas from reaching the surface.

Council awarded the lone bid to SCS at a cost of $11,998,080.

The project will come in two phases. First, a pilot system will be constructed to test the system’s effectiveness. That must be completed by December 31, according to SCS’s bid.

Then, the full system, which surrounds the entire landfill must be completed by next June. That deadline was set in Bristol, Tennessee’s lawsuit over the landfill against its sister city.

The city also awarded a $66,000/month bid to SCS for routine, weekly gas monitoring through a gas collection and control system.

That bid also requires SCS to perform non-routine operations and monitoring, and non-routine maintenance and repairs, although a price is not set for those tasks.