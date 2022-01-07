Bristol, Tennessee city manager pens letter to EPA and DEQ over landfill odor

BRISTOL, Tenn. (WJHL) – Bristol, Tennessee’s city manager is the latest official to request state and federal assistance regarding the odors coming from the Bristol, Virginia landfill.

City Manager Bill Sorah told News Channel 11 Friday that he has sent a letter to the Environmental Protection Agency and the Virginia Department of Environmental Quality asking the agencies if it is “appropriate” to continue operations of the landfill.

Sorah also adds that the letter reiterated a letter sent by the City of Bristol, Virginia to the same agencies. That letter says that Bristol, Virginia has done everything that it has been told to do to eliminate the odor and now they are requesting that the EPA and DEQ step in.

The request from Bristol, Tennessee marks the third letter that has been sent to regulators asking for their help to stop the odor.

On Thursday night, Republican Rep. Morgan Griffith and Democratic Sens. Tim Kaine and Mark Warner sent a joint letter to the head of the EPA asking them to use all available resources to help with the situation at the Bristol, Virginia landfill.