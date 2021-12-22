Bristol, Tenn. to hold information session on landfill public health assessment

BRISTOL, Tenn. (WJHL) — The City of Bristol, Tennessee will hold an information session next month regarding a public health assessment related to the Bristol, Virginia landfill.

The meeting will take place on Jan. 12 at 6 p.m. at the Slater Community Center, 325 McDowell Street. It will also be live streamed on the city’s YouTube channel.

During the meeting, the results of the report will be detailed and members of the public will be allowed to ask questions.

The city commissioned the report in light of recent odor issues surrounding the Bristol, Virginia landfill.