Bristol, Tenn. gives residents more than 200 air purifiers to combat landfill effects

BRISTOL, Tenn. (WJHL) – As part of ongoing efforts to battle the odors coming from the Bristol, Virginia landfill, the city of Bristol, Tennessee has distributed hundreds of air purifiers to its residents.

The air purifier program was first launched in the fall of 2021 as a way to help households cope with the emissions coming from the landfill. A release from Bristol, Tenn. states that more than 200 air purifiers have been given to residents in the Volunteer State.

Applications are still being accepted for households who would like an air purifier. The program supplies them for residents who are considered low-and-moderate income and have reported air quality concerns.

Originally, the air purifier program was funded through the United Way of Bristol TN/VA with a $30,000 allocation. The release says the Sullivan County Commission later allocated an extra $20,000 for more air purifiers.

More than 900 applications have been received, which has resulted in the hundreds being distributed. Residents who meet the eligibility guidelines can pick them up or have them delivered.

The city stated that only residents of Bristol, Tenn. and Sullivan County are eligible to receive air purifiers through the program.

Manufacturers say the air purifiers “can cover about 1,000 square feet and are equipped with a five-speed adjustable fan, a UV light, and a series of filters designed to remove volatile organic compounds.”

Eligible residents can click here to complete the online application or call the United Way at (423) 968-4912 for more information.