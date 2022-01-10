Bristol residents call latest landfill inspection ‘a positive’ but are still seeking permanent relief

BRISTOL, Va. (WJHL) – Monday morning began the first of at least two days of inspection for Bristol, Virginia’s landfill.

The main area of focus will be the facility’s “wet well,” which the city described in a Saturday release as a 300-foot shaft that collects leachate, or waste liquid, and groundwater before it is sent to the sanitary sewer system.

Saturday release from Bristol, Va. City Manager Randall Eads

“It’s good to see that they’re not going to just – hopefully not just saying ‘we’ve done everything we can,’ which they’ve been saying,” HOPE For Bristol chairperson Joel Kellogg said. “Then just lay down and wait for VDEQ or the EPA to come in – which still needs to happen.”

Spec Rescue International (SRI) is responsible for conducting the inspection after conducting previous inspections at the site, according to the city.

Area residents are hopeful but still not satisfied.

“It’s both really,” Kellogg said. “It’s a positive that some action is being taken. It’s very disheartening to know that it’s taken this long.”

“I think it’s a step in the right direction, but it took a little too long to get this process done,” HOPE For Bristol vice president Michael Dean echoed. “There’s a lot more that they have to do to get this situation isolated and figure out where the sub-surface reaction is.”

As members of an organization devoted to maintaining the lifestyle and environment of Bristol-area residents, both Dean and Kellogg feel this latest inspection cannot be the only step taken to improve the situation.

“While that’s in process, we need to continue to get the landfill as close to compliance as we can get,” Kellogg said. “But really, what needs to happen is we need to just stop the intake and get a cap on it.”

“The only right way to go about with this is to cap and close the landfill – and figure out the situation and bring relief to the residents on both sides of Bristol,” Dean said.

Kellogg also believes a certified specialist, hired with the help of state or federal agencies, would be a major asset in determining a long-term solution.

“There are some out there who are very knowledgeable with landfill sub-surface fires, which is what we have going on here,” he said. “We have one that we would love to see here in our community because we think that person can – would be our best chance going forward to get this thing under control as best as can be.”

News Channel 11 reached out to the city for comment on the latest “wet well” inspection and has not received a response. Saturday’s release states the public will be updated once the inspection is complete.

SRI anticipates the inspection to be completed by the end of Tuesday, but the city has left open the possibility for it to continue into Wednesday.