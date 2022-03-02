BRISTOL, Tenn. (WJHL) – If you’re purchasing a home in Bristol, you can expect to sign a form notifying buyers of the stench coming from the Bristol, Virginia Landfill.

Rick Chantry, president of the Northeast Tennessee Association of Realtors, said realtors from Bristol Tennessee and Virginia Association of Realtors started using disclosure forms in December.

“They have a form that they’re handing to the sellers and the buyers and asking them to sign it that states that there is an odor, so that they’re aware of it,” Chantry said.

A prominent Bristol realtor, who was unavailable for an interview Wednesday, said his office also drafted a form notifying buyers. The realtor said the landfill has been a negative criteria for buyers, but it has not stopped people from coming to Bristol.

The forms meant to protect the home-buyer, giving them full knowledge of the landfill stink that has impacted quality of life for many in Bristol and its surrounding areas.

“We disclose as much as we possibly can,” Chantry said. “We don’t want someone buying a house that doesn’t want that house afterwards.”

But several homeowners in Bristol have purchased their homes since the landfill smell started getting worse.

Mike Dean is one of them. He purchased his Bristol, Tenn. home last Spring, just as the stench started intensifying.

“I would’ve like to have known about this situation,” Dean said. “I probably would not have chosen this place to live.”

Dean said if the landfill was not an issue, he would never consider leaving Bristol. He wants to keep his home in the family for generations to come.

Chantry said he has not seen a migration away from Bristol. In fact, he has seen demand and prices go up during the housing boom.

He called it a seller’s market with sale prices often higher than asking prices.

“When something comes on the market, it goes very quickly,” Chantry said. “I would think if the folks are feeling like they have to get out, they should put their house on the market.”

Dean said with the amount he has invested in his home, the best option for him is to stay and hope the landfill gets fixed soon.

He said potential buyers in Bristol need to do their research before closing a sale.

“Don’t buy it unseen. Take a visit. Get a real whiff of the toxic gases,” Dean said.

With demand so high in the housing market, Chantry said options elsewhere are limited if you’re considering selling. He said it may be best to just wait.

“If they can handle it for a short time, do so,” Chantry said. “There’s not a lot of housing out there for them to move to, but I understand their concerns.”

Chantry said more housing is coming to Bristol as developers plan to build hundreds more homes. He said that is still happening because they are confident the smell can be fixed.