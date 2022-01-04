Bristol church seeking donations to purchase more air purifiers

BRISTOL, Tenn. (WJHL) — A Bristol church is seeking donations to purchase more air purifiers for those affected by odors coming from Bristol, Virginia’s landfill.

The First Presbyterian Church handed out 100 air purifiers Tuesday evening after the church received a $15,000 grant from the Genan Foundation.

Now, the church is looking to purchase around 50 more and is asking for the community’s help. Donations for additional purifiers can be made online under the “Minister’s Discretionary: Air Purifiers” fund option.

“Every time someone makes the donation it moves the ball,” Pastor Samuel Weddington said. “It gets somebody a purifier and we’re grateful for it.”

The unpleasant odors have affected residents on both sides of the state line.