BRISTOL, Tenn./Va. (WJHL) – City leaders in both Bristol, Tennessee and Bristol, Virginia collectively approved a settlement to a lawsuit centered around the Virginia city’s landfill.

On Monday night, city councils in both cities unanimously approved the $300,000 settlement to be paid to Bristol, Tennessee. The one-time payment is not the only term of the settlement.

In addition to payment, Bristol, Virginia must also stop adding trash and waste to its quarry landfill and obtain approval from the Virginia Department of Environmental Quality to close the site.

Bristol, Virginia must also continue to monitor air quality until a cover has been placed over the landfill.

The settlement was first announced Friday as a potential end to the ongoing legal battle between sister cities. Bristol, Tennessee first filed the lawsuit in May 2022.

The Virginia attorney general’s office is also suing Bristol, Virginia over the landfill due to claims that it has violated multiple environmental laws.

