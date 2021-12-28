Appalachian Independence Center providing air purifiers for Bristol, VA residents with disabilities

BRISTOL, Va. (WJHL) — For those living with disabilities and affected by the Bristol, Virginia landfill odor, the Appalachian Independence Center announced a temporary solution.

The organization revealed it will supply these residents with air purifiers for free as Bristol officials continue to work toward a solution to offset the smell lingering from the landfill.

Participants must meet the following qualifications to receive an air purifier:

the individual or family member must be living with a chronic condition

be a resident of Bristol, Virginia

the total household income must be below 80% of the Area Median Family Income

The program is open to all ages.

The air purifier units are equipped with HEPA H13 high-efficiency and can purify a 500 square-foot space every 22 minutes. Units also feature an air quality sensor and automatic fan speeds.

To apply, contact the Abingdon office at 276-628-2979. Air purifiers will be distributed on a first-come, first-served basis.