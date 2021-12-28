Almost 200 more free air purifiers coming to Bristol residents dealing with landfill odors

BRISTOL, Va. (WJHL) – Two new developments in the multi-organization effort to bring air purifiers to Bristol, Tennessee and Virginia residents will bring more than 200 new purifiers to those suffering from the odors of the Bristol, Virginia landfill.

A community-led effort, headed by First Presbyterian Church Pastor Samuel Weddington, has received a $15,000 donation from the Genan Foundation in Charlottesville, Va., Weddington said.

That will allow Weddington’s operation to distribute 100 more purifiers free of charge in addition to another 55 funded by community donations.

Appalachian Independence Center, a non-profit aimed at helping people with disabilities, announced Tuesday that it would be providing 37 air purifiers to people living with disabilities or chronic illnesses. Those individuals must have a total household income below 80% of the Area Median Family Income.

Anna Bryant, the center’s community advocacy specialist, said living with a disability is already difficult, but the landfill gases make it even more difficult.

“The more you add on, the higher the pressure gets and the harder it gets to just get through your day-to-day life,” Bryant said. “I really hope that it is able to help someone and just lessen that burden.”

Since distribution began in mid-November, three different efforts in Bristol have distributed or will soon distribute 776 air purifiers.

Community-led effort – 406 purifiers distributed, 155 on the way.

Bristol United Way & City of Bristol, Tennessee – 178 purifiers distributed.

Appalachian Independent Living – 37 purifiers to be distributed.

Weddington said his list of people requesting purifiers is still growing.

You can donate to the community-led purifier program, by clicking this link, selecting the Minister’s Discretionary Fund, and writing “purifiers” in the memo.