Bristol, Va. landfill
Bristol, Tn. City Council votes to open possibility of legal action against City of Bristol, Va. over landfill odors
Video
‘We all just feel helpless’: Bristol, TN City Schools sends call to families impacted by landfill odor
Video
Bristol, Virginia Utilities Authority issues compliance order due to landfill benzene levels, city may face fines
Video
New benzene violations reported at Bristol, Va. city landfill; residents receive air purifiers
Video
City leaders vote to replace Bristol, Va. Landfill pumps
Video
Efforts underway to bring air purifiers to Bristol residents affected by landfill odors
Video
Bristol, TN officials announce air purifier program for those impacted by landfill odors
Video
Bristol, Va. announces no plans for local emergency declaration to protestors’ dismay
Video
Protesters demonstrate outside of Bristol, Va. landfill meeting
Video
Bristol, Tenn. leaders hire toxicologist to analyze, discuss findings from Virginia landfill site
Virginia DEQ addresses Bristol, Va. landfill worries
Video
Bristol, Tenn. to conduct independent public health assessment regarding odor at Virginia landfill
Video
BVPD: Man arrested after being found in stolen truck from Bristol, Va. landfill
Bristol, VA landfill break-in confirmed by city officials, investigation underway
Video
Engineers say gas wells should help Bristol, Va. landfill smell
Video
Juvenile hospitalized after off-campus shooting leads to lockdowns at Science Hill, other schools
Video
‘Very real possibility that she wandered off…” | TBI continues to investigate disappearance of Summer Wells
Video
Kingsport police seek tips after armed robbery at Walmart parking lot
Video
Bristol, Virginia Police seize 22lb of meth; Chattanooga man faces federal charges
Two trapped inside vehicle after crash in Mooresburg successfully extracted
Breakthrough COVID cases a rising percent of TN total – health officials say death numbers among vaccinated still very low
Video
Washington, Sullivan counties currently have the highest COVID case rates in the state
Gallery
REO Speedwagon coming to Freedom Hall
WATCH: Storm Squall line hits the Tri-Cities, coverage from Storm Team 11’s Jeremy Eisenzopf
Video
City Administrator: Greeneville Assistant Police Chief terminated after departmental review
Video
PHOTOS: Why you could see SpaceX satellites Friday night
Gallery
What were those strange lights in the sky? SpaceX satellites, most likely
Video
Pet dog rescues family from Big Stone Gap house fire
Video
CEO to give away Mercedes if company reaches 90% vaccinated
Video
TBI, district attorneys investigating Wood Construction and Remodeling as allegations of theft pile up
Video
Surprise of a lifetime: North Greene student gifted a car after act of heroism
Video
Chief Meteorologist Mark Reynolds’ 2021/2022 Winter Weather Outlook
Video
Abingdon Eats: Cozy and Quirky at Jack’s 128 Pecan
Video
Adorable: Boy heartbroken after missing Tim Tebow appearance at UT game, until SEC Nation host Laura Rutledge steps in
Neighbor of Summer Wells says she heard a scream shortly before she went missing
Video
