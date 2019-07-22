Virginia Sales Tax Holiday set for August 2 – 4

RICHMOND, Va. (WJHL) — Back to school shoppers won’t have to worry about sales tax for one weekend.

According to Virginia Tax, the holiday will start on Friday, August 2 at 12:01 a.m. and will end on Sunday, August 4 at 11:59 p.m.

Shoppers can buy qualifying school items, clothing, footwear, hurricane and emergency preparedness items, and Energy Star™ and WaterSense™ products without paying sales tax.

The school items must be $20 or less per item, and the cloting and footwear items must be $100 or less per item.

The hurricane and emergency preparedness items include generators, chainsaws, chainsaw accessories and other items.

For full details on the items that qualify, visit Virginia Tax’s website.