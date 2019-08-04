1  of  2
Tri-Cities school districts returning to school Monday, August 5

JOHNSON CITY, Tenn. (WJHL) — It’s just about time for school hallways to be full and yellow buses to be back on their routes!

As the start of the school year rolls around, it’s time to know for sure when your child goes back, and several districts are starting back Monday, August 5.

The following school districts will be returning to school Monday:

SCHOOL DISTRICT
Johnson City
Kingsport City
Sullivan County
Washington County
Hawkins County
Bristol, Tenn.

For a full list of when schools go back to school, visit our Back to School section of our website.

